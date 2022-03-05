Steven Polmans, a long-time cargo executive, has been appointed as the new Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory Affairs at Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ).

Polmans' new duties include creating an integrated long-term strategy plan for ADAFZ, handling regulatory contacts and compliance challenges, and directing new project development from beginning to end.

"We are excited to have Steven on board and we are confident his experience in both aviation and cargo would help drive further expansion at Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone that is a fast-growing business and an increasingly attractive option for businesses that wish to set up in Abu Dhabi and leverage our strategic location, excellent connectivity through three international airports and a wide range of landside and airside facilities." said Francois Bourienne, chief commercial officer, Abu Dhabi Airports.

Polmans joins ADAC with a wealth of cargo expertise, having previously served as Nallian's chief customer officer, chairman of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), and founder and chairman of Air Cargo Belgium.