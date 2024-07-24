Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has received an investment proposal from Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) to undertake a significant upgrade of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The proposal, under the Public Private Partnerships Act 2021, will see Adani Airport Holdings invest in a new passenger terminal building, second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA, according to the official statement released by Henry Ogoye, Acting MD and CEO, KAA.

“The proposal will be subjected to technical, financial and legal reviews alongside requisite due processes in compliance with the Public Private Partnerships Act 2021. The project agreement will be preceded by stakeholder engagement, the national treasury approval, the Attorney General clearance and the cabinet approval.”

"I wish to assure our staff that no jobs are at risk. I also wish to assure the airport business community and operators that the expanded facility will create additional business opportunities and attendant benefits," adds Ogoye.

Adani's investment marks a significant expansion of its footprint in Africa, following the recent announcement of its acquisition of a majority stake in Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) on May 31, 2024.