The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the YAAPA-Young African Aviation Professional Association (YAAPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) (YAAPA).

The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between AFRAA and YAAPA to assist the growth of African youth and women in aviation in a variety of sectors, including funding, training, employment possibilities, and industry participation for policy activities.

The MoU was signed by AFRAA Secretary-General Abdérahmane Berthé and YAAPA Founder Fadimatou Noutchemo Simo. Under the provisions of the agreement, both parties will work closely together and consult on subjects and/or activities of mutual interest in order to develop a bridge between aviation stakeholders and Africa's future generation of aviation professionals. AFRAA and YAAPA will also work together on programmes to promote youth and women in aviation in Africa.

Abdérahmane Berthé stated, "The development of the next generation aviation professionals in Africa is critical for the sustainability of the sector. We need to train, develop and groom qualified and competent professionals to meet the air transport needs of the future of the African continent. AFRAA is excited to collaborate with YAAPA on concrete actions that will bring this about."

"Another critical agenda that will drive the future sustainability of the air transport sector is attainment of gender diversity. Across the spectrum in aviation, Women remain underrepresented in leadership positions and STEM-related careers. This MoU will facilitate collaboration on initiatives that will make the aviation industry more gender balanced and contribute to the attainment of goal no.5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs)," Berthé added.

Fadimatou Noutchemo Simo said, "It is our responsibility to ensure the next generations across the continent actively take part in the development of the aviation sector as the Agenda 2063's implementation greatly relies on the development through partnership between the aviation stakeholders and the youth. This MOU will reinforce the actions for development and give the opportunity for new strategies to be implemented for the growth of our sector, I am very happy because it confirms the engagement of AFRAA to both youth and women growth"

For an effective implementation of the MoU, AFRAA and YAAPA have developed an action plan which will guide the annual plan of activities. The plan will be reviewed periodically.