The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has signed a Sales Promotion Agreement with AviaPro Consulting. This agreement recognizes AFRAA as AviaPro Consulting’s representative to promote the use of AviAnalysis to its members and other industry stakeholders in Africa.

AviAnalysis is a new online platform designed to meet the increased demand for quick and affordable access to customized aviation analysis that eliminates the need for traditional time-consuming service agreements and contractual discussions. AviAnalysis provides aircraft performance analysis, aircraft operating economics analysis, and forecast passenger demand analysis.

The Sales Promotion Agreement was signed by Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA’s Secretary-General, and Kevin Clarke, AviaPro Consulting’s Head of Consulting Services.

Under the terms of the agreement, AFRAA will promote the benefits of using AviAnalysis as an online aviation analysis system to African airlines to empower quick and efficient decision-making for expansion, aircraft performance assessment, and network planning.

Speaking on the sidelines of AFRAA’s 11th Annual Stakeholders’ Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA’s Secretary-General stated, “With AviAnalysis, our member airlines, and stakeholders have access to affordable analysis solutions to increase the efficiency and profitability of their networks, and to facilitate the studies for new fleet and routes planning.”

Kevin Clarke, AviaPro Consulting’s Head of Consulting Services added, “We are very pleased to build on the MoU we signed with AFRAA last year, and to bring our new AviAnalysis platform and increased access to affordable aviation analysis to AFRAA’s member airlines and stakeholders.”