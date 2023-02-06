African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé met EgyptAir Holding Company Chairman Yehia Zakaria last week at EgyptAir Headquarters in Cairo for 2023’s first edition of the AFRAA member airline CEO Leadership Dialogues.

"The CEO Dialogues initiative, which hosted eight airline CEOs in 2022, is part of AFRAA’s strategy to communicate with members' leadership aimed at creating the space for dialogue that is necessary to develop transformative initiatives," says a release from AFRAA.

The talks created an opportunity to reflect and exchange ideas between AFRAA and EgyptAir, the release added, in particular, on EgyptAir’s plans and strategic direction, opportunities for intra-African routes through AFRAA route connectivity tool, effective implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and advocacy for optimisation of taxes and charges.

“AFRAA is pleased to dialogue with EgyptAir, one of the founding members of AFRAA whose membership spans since 1968," says Berthé. “The CEO Dialogues initiative which was started in 2022 has facilitated better understanding of our individual airline needs, local matters and challenges, priorities and business plans thereby enabling AFRAA to tailor specific actions that enhance relevance of the Association to our membership. I look forward to a continued mutually beneficial working relationship with EgyptAir and the entire AFRAA fraternity.”

AFRAA’s actions are anchored on five pillars including:

*Safe, secure and reliable air transport

*Visibility, reputation and influence of African Airlines

*Sustainable air transport

*Cooperation; and

*Data intelligence