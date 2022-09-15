In order to foster closer engagement with member airlines in Nigeria, the Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abdérahmane Berthé, met with the CEO of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema, the CEO of Allied Air - Capt. Valentine Tongo, and the CEO of Overland Airways - Capt. Edward Boyo for "AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues" at the respective airlines' head offices.

The CEO Dialogues initiative was launched in 2022 as part of AFRAA's goal to engage with member leadership to create dialogue that is required to enhance the Association's value addition in order to better fulfill the demands of its members.

AFRAA Secretary General further had a meeting with the Vice President of Airline Operator of Nigeria (AON) - Barr. Allen Onyema, to discuss their Associations' shared areas of interest and support for Nigerian airlines. The following topics were discussed at the deliberations: goals for the airline industry's recovery, airline sustainability, obstacles encountered by Nigerian operators, and the establishment of a coordination framework between AFRAA and AON to strengthen lobbying efforts.

At the conclusion of the CEO's Dialogue sessions, Abdérahmane Berthé, stated, "It's a great pleasure for AFRAA to meet today with our three Nigerian members that joined the Association between 2018-2019. Nigeria is a key market for African air transport which is ranked at 8th position out of 54 in terms of the number of intra-African passengers that are estimated at 1.1 million according to IATA statistics. The market has a huge potential for growth and economic contribution. Today's deliberations have been fruitful and critical to align our actions for our member airlines in Nigeria and give support within our mandate to drive the development of the air transport sector.

"With this initiative, AFRAA aims to facilitate a better understanding of individual airline needs, local matters and challenges, priorities and business plans thereby enabling us to tailor specific actions that enhance the relevance of the Association to our membership," Berthé added.

The CEO's Dialogues are continuous, round-the-year sessions that engage the Member airlines' decision makers with AFRAA leadership towards effective implementation of added-value projects and actions supporting members' sustainability. AFRAA's actions are anchored on 5 pillars including, safe, secure and reliable air transport, visibility, reputation and influence of African Airlines, sustainable air transport, cooperation and data intelligence.