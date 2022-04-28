The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the Groupement Des industries Marocaines Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIMAS) and the Africa Air Forum (AAF) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to organise the first edition of the Aerospace African Forum.
The Forum is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2023. It will be held under the theme of Sustainable Mobilities, and will bring together key decision makers from all aerospace-related sectors to deliberate on how Africa must play its part in the global front to shape the future.
The MoC was signed by Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA, Maria El Filali Director General, GIMAS and Emeric d'Arcimoles, President, AAF in Casablanca–Morocco.
"AFRAA is pleased to be among the key stakeholders involved in the advisory committee for the organisation of the first edition of the Aerospace African Forum," says Abdérahmane Berthé. "This collaboration will bring the synergies of AFRAA – the leading trade association of African airlines, GIMAS – an industrial federation with 140 Moroccan companies backed by the Moroccan Government's support and AAF's network, expertise and knowledge of aviation and transport industries for the convening of the Forum."
Morocco plays a major part in the industrial evolution of aerospace in the African continent, and Casablanca as a pivotal city at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, is an ideal location for the event, he added.