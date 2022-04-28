The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the Groupement Des industries Marocaines Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIMAS) and the Africa Air Forum (AAF) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to organise the first edition of the Aerospace African Forum.

The Forum is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2023. It will be held under the theme of Sustainable Mobilities, and will bring together key decision makers from all aerospace-related sectors to deliberate on how Africa must play its part in the global front to shape the future.