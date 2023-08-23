Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kamil Alawadhi, Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, International AirTransport Association (IATA) signed a letter of intent (LoI) for the renewal of the existing memorandum of cooperation (MoU) between AFRAA and IATA.

Berthé and Alawadhi also formalised a letter of reciprocal commitment for mutual support towards the six focus areas of Focus Africa initiatives and AFRAA initiatives such as the Aviation Stakeholders Convention (ASC) and the Africa Safety and Operations Summit, says a release from AFRAA.

The MoU, which was initially signed in 2018, provides a framework to synergise joint efforts by AFRAA and IATA to aid Africa’s economic growth through a safer, more connected and sustainable aviation industry, the release added. Under the MoU, IATA and AFRAA will work on a joint action plan based on the following main areas of cooperation:

*Building airline resilience through capacity-building activities;

*Attainment of cost containment on user charges and taxes;

*Enhancement of intra-African connectivity through supporting the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM);

*Reduction of carbon emissions in aviation as aligned with ICAO’s strategy on the Environment;

*Various initiatives in safety, security, and flight operations;

*Passenger and baggage facilitation;

*Training and commercial;

*Events.

“The renewal of the MoU between AFRAA and IATA is a noteworthy testament to the commitment of our two organisations to better serve the air transport industry and deliver our respective mandates for the African region. Through enhanced collaboration, the MoU facilitates the realisation of AFRAA and IATA’s common vision for the development of a safe, secure, and sustainable aviation industry in Africa.

“Further collaboration on the AFRAA Aviation Stakeholders Convention (ASC) and the AFRAA Africa Safety and Operations Summit and the six focus areas of the Focus Africa initiative including: safety, infrastructure, connectivity, finance and distribution, sustainability and future skills will help unlock the economic opportunities that will drive the growth of the aviation industry across Africa. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for the African aviation industry," says Berthe.

Aviation industry is estimated to support $63 billion in economic activity and 7.7 million jobs in Africa, according to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), the release added.