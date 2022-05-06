Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) met Mesfin Tasew Bekele, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the second edition of the AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues.

"AFRAA is grateful for the opportunity to have the CEOs Leadership Dialogues session with Ethiopian Airlines which is timely as Ato Mesfin Bekele takes over the leadership of Ethiopian Airlines," says Berthé.

"We have had very fruitful deliberations at this meeting that will enhance the cooperation between Ethiopian Airlines and AFRAA as well as strategic actions to ensure that African aviation continues to grow and play a much more prominent role in the world."