As part of The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) strategy to forge a close relationship with member-airlines, Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA, met Mesfin Tasew Bekele, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines Group for another edition of the "AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues" at Ethiopian Airlines headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Bekele was accompanied by Ethiopian Airlines board chairman Girma Wake and Ahadu Simachew, Manager, Group Alliances, Commercial Cooperation & Industry Affairs.

"The meeting discussed in detail various industry developments and priorities for advocacy on factors affecting the sustainability of the air transport sector, taxes and charges, currency repatriation, and the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market," says a release from AFRAA.

"AFRAA is pleased to meet Ethiopian Airlines, one of AFRAA's founding member airlines, for the CEOs Dialogues," says Berthé. "Today's discussions have facilitated an opportunity for a close connection between AFRAA and Ethiopian Airlines and culminated in a better understanding of Ethiopian Airlines' priorities vis-a-vis AFRAA's mandate.

"We will continue to tailor our actions to enhance the relevance of the Association to our membership. I look forward to a continued mutually beneficial working relationship with Ethiopian Airlines and the entire AFRAA fraternity at large."

AFRAA's actions are based on five issues including:

* Safe, secure and reliable air transport

* Visibility, reputation and influence of African Airlines

* Sustainable air transport

* Cooperation; and

* Data Intelligence