Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) met Esayas Woldemariam Hailu, CEO, ASKY Airlines in Lome, Togo.

The discussion covered developments that have increased traction of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) implementation progress, notably the just-concluded SAATM capacity building workshop for airlines that was organised by AFRAA in collaboration with AFCAC in Nairobi from March 18-20, 2024, and the ongoing recruitment process in Lomé of the YD/SAATM administrative council which will be chaired by Berthé, says an official release from AFRAA.

"The administrative council shall be an independent body composed of five members from five African regions who shall be legal experts. They will adopt all decisions necessary for the operation of the dispute settlement mechanism and perform the operational tasks assigned to it by the regulation. The administrative council shall be supported by a secretariat that shall perform the function of Registrar as well as enforce appropriate rules and administrative procedures."

Berthé and Hailu also discussed the state of the industry, developments at ASKY Airlines and forthcoming industry events including the 12th Aviation Stakeholders Convention and the Inaugural African Aviation Safety & Operations Summit taking place from May 12-15, 2024 hosted by Ethiopian Airlines under the patronage of the Government of Ethiopia at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.