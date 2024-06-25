Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA), spoke on fleet growth, safety, airline operations and leadership and talent retention in the African context in a panel session at the Airbus Fleet Connect for Africa taking place from June 23-25, 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda.

"The event provides a forum for sharing of information and best practices between airline operators and aircraft manufacturers – specifically, Airbus. Participants also had a unique opportunity to deliberate on specific regional operation challenges and share with Airbus," says an official release from AFRAA.

Berthé outlined the outcomes and roadmap of the inaugural African Aviation Safety & Operations Summit by AFRAA and Flight Safety Foundation.

Other interventions:

Fleet Growth: Expectations for aviation in Africa, passenger demand evolution and the African continent’s preparedness for the expected aviation growth.

Safety & Operations: The biggest hazards/threats to safety for Africa, measures for African aviation to grow without increasing the risk of accidents and best practices to promote safety culture in a way that will work for African operators; and

Talent & Leadership: Strategies on training and retention of skilled aviation personnel as well as expectations for current and future leaders for a sustainable African aviation.