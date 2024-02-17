The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Terminals Malabo Airport Management (TMAM) to develop coordinated synergies that will align efforts to enhance airport and airline operations in Africa.

The MoU was signed by Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA and Ahmed Al Hadabi, Group CEO, Terminals Group on the sidelines of the Future of Air Transportation Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, says a release from AFRAA.

"AFRAA and TMAM will focus on the following areas of collaboration:

*Efforts to promotion of travel and tourism within Africa

*Data sharing and analytics

*Initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies, customer service, and strategic planning

*Environmental sustainability

*Airport infrastructure development

*Training and capacity building

*Innovation and technology

*Emergency response and crisis management

*Special handling services

*Enhancement of customer service for passengers; and

*Advocacy and policy engagement."

An annual work plan shall be developed to set and track progress of activities between AFRAA and TMAM, the release added.