On Friday, it was announced that Africa World Airlines has partnered with Kenya Airways to connect passengers to and from West Africa via its domestic and regional routes. The interline SPA agreement will provide passengers with flight connections from the Kenya Airways network to various points in the domestic Ghanaian market and the West African region.

The partnership is a one-way interline agreement allowing travelers on Africa World Airlines increased options to and from domestic points in Ghana and other selected destinations in West Africa onto Kenya Airways' extensive network in Africa and beyond. This is in line with Africa World Airlines' strategy of providing an extended network of destinations to its cherished passengers through partnerships.

"Our combined networks will allow our customers the convenience of seamless onward connectivity to and from the Kenya Airways network onto Africa World Airlines' network. It is imperative that we continue to interlink Africa and allow access within Africa for our passengers," added, Adedayo Olawuyi, Head of Commercial for Africa World Airlines.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu said that the growth of air travel in Africa is hinged on partnerships and collaboration that open up the continent. "The agreement between Kenya Airways and Africa World Airlines underpins our commitment to provide greater connectivity and market access in the West African region and across Africa. The future of travel will be drawn from a sustainable, interconnected, and affordable Air Transport industry in Africa through partnerships and collaboration that drive the growth of Africa's travel industry," said Thairu.

As per a press release from AWA, the SPA interline agreement will provide passengers with flight connections from various points in the domestic Ghanaian market and the West African region through Accra, Ghana onto the Kenya Airways network to Nairobi and beyond.

Africa World Airlines (AWA) is a private sector Ghanaian airline based in Accra. AWA started operations in 2012 and now operates a fleet of 8 jet aircraft across 9 destinations throughout Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Meanwhile, Kenya Airways or KQ, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 41 destinations worldwide, 34 of which are in Africa, and carries over four million passengers annually. In 2020, KQ was named by the World Travel Awards as Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2020 and Africa's Leading Airline – Business Class and Economy Class. It continues to modernize its fleet with its 32 aircraft being some of the youngest in Africa.