According to the latest press release issued by The African Airlines Association or AFRAA, a trade association of airlines from the member states of the African Union (AU), African airlines' operations on international routes have now exceeded the 2019 pre-covid level by 0.31%. In what is being seen as aviation operations charting a revival post-pandemic, right African airlines have exceeded the number of international routes they operated before Covid.

This October's traffic and airlines capacity deployed reached 82.5% and 82.2% of the 2019 level respectively. The domestic market share is now at 37.6% capacity and 32.8%% of were passengers carried, while intra-Africa passengers carried represented 29.5% and corresponding capacity at 25.9%.

Based on African airlines' performance updates shared by AFRAA in the release, intercontinental traffic this month is 37.6% and the capacity is 34.7%. African airlines' operations on international routes have now exceeded the 2019 pre-covid level by 0.31% and 8 African airlines have exceeded the number of international routes they operated before Covid.

AFRAA estimates the revenue loss due to Covid for 2022 to be $3.5 billion, equivalent to 20% of 2019 full-year revenue. The projected revenue loss for the third quarter of 2022 is approximately $800 million.

The release also mentions that the Jet A1 price continues the upward trend and that the year to date, global average price per barrel is $142.1. The impact on global airlines' fuel bill is estimated at $131.8 billion for the full year 2022.