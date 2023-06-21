Boeing and Air Algérie signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCFs) to meet increasing cargo demand in the region.

Boeing and Air Algérie also confirmed an order for eight 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show, says an official release from Boeing.

"The 737-800BCF carries more payload (up to 23.9 tonnes) and offers more range (2,025 nautical miles) than previous standard-body freighters. Global customers have placed more than 250 orders and commitments for the 737-800 BCF."

Yacine Benslimane, General Manager, Air Algérie says: "This order will contribute to the development of the Air Algérie fleet. This acquisition is part of Air Algérie's fleet extension strategy through the purchase of new aircraft."

Air Algérie operates a single-aisle fleet of more than 30 737-500, 737-600 and 737-800 jets. Adding the 737-9 allows the airline to carry more passengers and increase profitability within its network. With added capacity and increased profitability, the 737-9 is designed to serve 193 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, the release said.

"The 737-9 is ideally suited for Air Algérie's regional network, providing it with additional capacity and flexibility to operate seamlessly with its existing 737 fleet," says Stan Deal, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "In addition, the highly reliable and capable 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters will enable Air Algerie to capture growing cargo opportunities, expanding beyond its passenger business."

The 737 MAX airplane family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. "Boeing customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes, reflecting the value of the family's versatility and commonality."