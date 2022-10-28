Airbus reported an 8 percent increase in consolidated revenue at €38.1 billion ($38.1 billion) for the first nine months of 2022 compared to €35.2 billion ($35.2 billion) for the same period last year on higher deliveries.

"A total of 437 commercial aircraft were delivered (9m 2021: 424 aircraft) including 34 A220s, 340 A320 family, 21 A330s and 42 A350s," says an official release.

EBIT came in at €3.6 billion ($3.6 billion), an increase of 5 percent, and earnings per share was EPS €3.26 ($3.26).