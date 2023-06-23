Airbus and LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The MoU establishes a relationship between Airbus and LanzaJet to advance building SAF facilities which will use LanzaJet’s proprietary Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology, says a release from Airbus.

"This agreement also aims to accelerate the certification and adoption of 100 percent drop-in SAF which would allow existing aircraft to fly with no fossil fuel. The aviation industry is responsible for approximately 2-3 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and SAF has been identified by airlines, governments and energy leaders as one of the most immediate solutions to decarbonise aviation, together with the renewal of fleets by latest generation aircraft and better operations."

Jimmy Samartzis, CEO, LanzaJet says: “SAF is the best near-term solution to reducing aviation emissions and this collaboration between LanzaJet and Airbus is an important step forward in the fight against climate change and enabling the global energy transition. We look forward to continuing our work with Airbus and further growing our joint impact across the globe.”

LanzaJet’s proprietary ATJ technology uses low-carbon ethanol to create SAF that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 percent compared to fossil fuels and can further decrease emissions with a suite of carbon reduction technologies, the release added. SAF produced through LanzaJet’s ATJ technology is an approved drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure.