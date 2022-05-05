Airbus reported a 15 percent increase in consolidated revenue to €12 billion ($12.7 billion), mainly reflecting the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries.

A total of 142 commercial aircraft were delivered in Q12022 compared to 125 aircraft in Q12021 comprising 11 A220s, 109 A320 Family, 6 A330s and 16 A350s, according to an official statement.

"These Q1 results reflect a solid performance across our commercial aircraft, helicopter and defence businesses," says Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus. "Our 2022 guidance is unchanged even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment. Looking beyond 2022, we see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 Family. As a result, we are now working with our industry partners to increase A320 Family production rates further to 75 aircraft a month in 2025. This ramp-up will benefit the aerospace industry's global value chain."

Consolidated adjusted EBIT nearly doubled to €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion). "An amount of €-0.2 billion was recorded in Q12022 resulting from the impact of international sanctions against Russia."

Airbus targets to achieve 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022, report an adjusted EBIT of €5.5 billion ($5.8 billion) and free cash flow before M&A and customer financing of €3.5 billion ($3.7 billion).