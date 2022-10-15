Joao Carlos Po Jorge has been elected as the new chairperson and Elmar Conradie as the deputy chairperson of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) at the body's virtual 52nd Annual General Meeting and will serve for the next 12 months.



Jorge is the Director-General of Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM). Conradie is the CEO of Safair

"Our industry emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic in a very different shape to what it was. It is leaner, fitter and stronger, but faces considerable economic and regulatory headwinds and external threats, including the reliable supply of fuel, which is the most immediate pressing issue. Both Joāo and Elmar are highly respected and knowledgeable leaders in the Southern African air transport industry and well-placed to provide guidance and support as we continue to lead and speak for the airline industry and engage on their behalf with governments and regulators throughout the SADC region," explained AASA CEO, Aaron Munetsi.

Elmar Conradie, deputy chairperson of AASA

AASA's 2022 annual assembly was attended by over 260 delegates representing airlines, airports, air navigation and weather services as well as manufacturers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders. Issues addressed included the need for urgent action by governments in the region to review policies and regulations to enable a more efficient, comprehensive and competitive air transport industry to serve and support all of the economies of the SADC region.



The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), represents most of the airlines in the SA Development Community bloc on matters of common interest relating to government policies, legislation, regulations, planning, operational efficiency, safety, security, taxes, charges and other matters affecting its members' sustainability and the provision of affordable and accessible air transport throughout the region.



AASA was established in 1970 and currently has 15 airline members and 38 associate members, including infrastructure service providers, aircraft and engine manufacturers and other industry suppliers, ground handling companies and allied industry bodies.