Astral Aviation, headquartered in Nairobi, has confirmed a multi-year Unit Load Device (ULD) deal with ACL Airshop, a leading international service partner for outsourced ULD management and customized logistics solutions. The two companies have been working together for around fifteen years.

Astral Aviation and ACL Airshop are teamed together to enhance the logistics efficiencies of Astral Aviation's ULD fleet, including the introduction of 'ULD Control' for real-time tracking of ULDs. That, combined with ACL's global Operations Center and the innovative 'FindMyULD' mobile App all operate together for better utilization rates and cost efficiencies for client airlines that use ACL's digital suite.

Sanjeev Gadhia, Chief Executive Officer, Astral Aviation said, "Astral Aviation values its strategic partnership with ACL Airshop. As we expand our air cargo network, we are enthused to extend their relationship with us through this multi-year agreement."

Steve Townes, CEO, ACL Airshop said, "It is our privilege to serve Astral Aviation with our complete suite of equipment, technology, and logistics services. Astral's unique strengths across Africa are admirably formidable, plus their expanding network of operations to other continents. With the industry's largest independent fleet of Lease-Ready ULDs and our own growing network of service hubs on 6 continents, our objective is to cost-effectively help Astral Aviation keep growing as a trusted leader in air cargo."

Astral Aviation, in operation for the past 22 years based out of its Nairobi Hub, serves the African continent through efficient and innovative air logistics solutions. As part of its TIACA membership, Astral Aviation has benefited through world class innovative solutions via benchmarking with the best-in-class cargo logistic peers. It is through these global affiliations that Astral Aviation is proud to be part of the initial cohort of launch members for the "Blue Sky Initiative."

In addition to Nairobi, Astral Aviation operates to 50 destinations across Africa, and utilizes other key Hubs such as Johannesburg, Liege, Dubai, and Hong Kong. It has interline agreements with over 30 interline partners; along with preferential agreements with the leading global and local freight forwarders; and partnerships with over 25 global GSA's. Astral operates a fleet of F50 (7 tons), DC9F (15 tons), B727-200F (22 tons), B757F (30 Tons), B767-200F (42 Tons) and B747-400F (110 Tons) within its Intra-African, Middle East, Asian and European network.

ACL Airshop is a market leader in global air cargo products and services. Airshop has established itself as a prominent one-stop shop for leasing, sales, maintenance, and fleet management of ULDs, as well as cargo control device production. The company operates on six continents and has service capabilities at more than 50 of the world's top 100 freight hubs. One of the company's unique offerings is short-term rentals and leasing solutions for airlines' cargo product needs, including one-way leasing drop-offs. ACL Airshop has expanded its portfolio of long-term multi-year ULD fleet management contracts with a variety of air cargo clients, complementing its supremacy in short-term tailored leasing solutions. The pairing of short-term customized flexibility and long-term cost-efficiency has become a powerful combination on behalf of air cargo customers such as Astral Aviation.