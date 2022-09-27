e-Cargoware – a UK-based SaaS company – announced that the upcoming and rapidly growing full freighter operator, the Nairobi-based Astral Aviation has chosen the acclaimed FR8Manage – Airline and FR8Booking solutions to further expand its digital footprint in the market. The announcement was made at the ATA WCS, 2022 being held in London.

About the development, Astral Aviation, Founder and CEO Sanjeev Gadhia commented. "We are very pleased to work with e-Cargoware and the selection was based on the user-friendly and intuitive FR8Manage – Airline and FR8Booking to aid in our company's continuing growth".

Gadhia explained that the key focus for Astral Aviation was to sustain its rapid growth and increase its digital footprint, "We are piloting the system as of September 2022 with FR8Manage – Airline and FR8Booking and what better way to announce it than during the IATA WCS, 2022. We are very pleased with the applications and the support and proactive interaction we get from the e-Cargoware team. e-Cargoware's co-founder and CEO, Ramesh Darbha and his team have shown us why e-Cargoware is the right choice for us and the perfect innovative solution provider and ideal software partner."

CEO of e-Cargoware, Ramesh Darbha said, "We are delighted to have been given the endorsement and trust from one of the most successful full freighter operations on the market today. e-Cargoware is delighted to play a part in enabling Astral Aviation to realise its mission is to be the leading cargo airline in Africa by offering cost-effective, reliable, and efficient air freight solutions."

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, Astral Aviation is a licensed cargo airline that acquired its Air Operators Certificate (AoC) and Air Service License (ASL) from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in 2001, and was subsequently designated as a National cargo airline, by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kenya in November 2006.

e-Cargoware provides core and ancillary cloud-based freight management software services for airlines, GSAs, GHAs, express operators and freight forwarders. The software company, founded by Arun Singh and Ramesh Darbha, provides easy-to-use, cost-effective logistics solutions based on cloud technology. With a worldwide customer base, this SaaS platform helps Airlines, GSAs, GHAs, couriers and freight forwarders effectively manage their cargo business from booking through to revenue accounting and beyond.