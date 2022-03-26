Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), the world's biggest cargo aircraft lessor, has announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which highlights progress in the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and objectives. This first report includes accomplishments in major emphasis areas since 2020.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority has been the safety of our employees and the continuing ability of our company to meet the needs of its customers," said Rich Corrado, President and CEO, ATSG. "And while safety will always remain at the forefront of everything we do, we also were determined to make progress in our Environmental, Sustainability and Governance efforts during 2020 and 2021."

According to the Sustainability Report, Fuel usage and carbon emissions may be tracked and reduced using technology installed on the company's aircraft. The company's new flight planning software analyses real-time meteorological data to deliver ideal flying altitudes and speeds to its flight crews, resulting in considerable fuel and emissions savings.

Over the previous two years, about $1,000,000 has been contributed to local, national, and worldwide organisations, many of which assist areas where ATSG workers live, work, and volunteer. The corporation collaborated with the state to establish a mass COVID-19 immunisation facility at Wilmington Air Park in Wilmington, Ohio.

Two new board members with substantial expertise in finance, corporate governance, and social responsibility have boosted the company's Board of Directors' gender and racial diversity. A Vice President of Human Capital was hired by the corporation to organise and implement best-in-class human resource programmes.

"ATSG is pleased to share this inaugural Sustainability Report in order to provide greater transparency with respect to our ESG efforts and initiatives," stated Corrado. "This report details our ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of fuel per operating hour that we use in our airline operations, reduce our level of greenhouse gas emissions, and pursue other initiatives to mitigate our impact on the environment and improve the lives of those around us."