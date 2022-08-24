The Ukrainian technology company – Awery Aviation Software (Awery) – has pledged its support for an initiative launched Wednesday aimed at the protection and development of Ukraine's aviation industry, including the rebuilding of the ANTONOV MRIYA AN-225.

The Ukrainian start-up Metal Time has developed a working mechanical design kit model of the MRIYA AN-225 cargo plane. Profits from the sale of this model will be donated to Antonov for rebuilding of the Mriya aircraft; rehousing of Antonov employees whose homes were destroyed by Russia as well as the education and training of new aviation engineers and pilots for Ukraine.

Vitaly Smillianets, Awery's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Awery cannot stand by when the Ukrainian cargo aviation is destroyed economically and physically, and so it was an easy decision for us to help promote the initiative by communicating this great project as much as we can."

Smillianets went on to add that since 1991, Ukraine has celebrated August 24 as its day of independence. "So, it couldn't be more appropriate to launch this initiative today in our national bid to ensure that ANTONOV Aviation continues to be a major player in the project cargo international carrier market."

Details of the fundraising initiative and how you can buy your model can be found at kickstart.com and by searching for Metal Time.

Awery Aviation Software is an established global IT service provider and software development company supporting the international air cargo and aviation industries.