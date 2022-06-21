The accurate measurement of CO2 emissions in air freight is becoming increasingly important but differs strikingly depending on the aircraft type. With the BlueBox Systems platform, in addition to real-time tracking and analysis of airfreight information, data on aircraft type-accurate CO2 emissions is now available.

Consequently, supply chains can be compared and optimised not only on the basis of time and performance but also with regard to their CO2 impact.



From next year, companies in Europe with over 250 employees and sales of over €40 million will have to disclose their carbon footprint annually. This also includes the extent to which their own goods were transported internationally.



For this reason, it is vital for these companies as well as for the contracted logistics company to be able to document the exact values of CO2 emissions. However, these values vary enormously depending on the cargo aircraft. For example, a Boeing 737-400 with 1t of cargo produces a good 10t of CO2, whereas a Boeing 777 produces only 4t covering a distance from Frankfurt to San Francisco.



So the choice of aircraft plays a key role in calculating CO2 values for air cargo, and since many airlines are now successively modernising their fleets, companies now have the opportunity to have their freight shipped with optimized CO2 emissions. BlueBox Systems, through its partnership with the non-profit organisation – myclimate – one of the quality leaders in voluntary CO2 offsetting measures worldwide, the CO2 emissions generated can be directly offset again.



"We have received good feedback on our CO2 feature at conferences in San Francisco and Athens, among others. Currently, the calculation of CO2 emissions based on the freighter model used hardly takes place, but it is more than necessary," said BlueBox Systems CEO Martin Schulze. "What makes BlueBox Systems so unique in this context is the integration into our real-time visibility platform. This means that supply chains can now also be compared and selected in the context of the CO2 emissions produced in the process."