Boeing has appointed Henok Teferra Shawl as the new managing director for Boeing Africa to strengthen the company's operations and relationships across the African continent.



Based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Henok Teferra Shawl reports to Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia (METACA). In his new role, Teferra will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Boeing plans to open an office early 2024.

With an impressive career history in aviation, regulatory affairs and government relations, Teferra Shawl is positioned to be a strategic leader driving Boeing’s continued success in Africa. Previously, he was vice president of strategic planning and alliances at Ethiopian Airlines, and the chief operating officer and board member of ASKY Airlines. Additionally, Teferra Shawl served as the ambassador of Ethiopia to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, contributing significantly to the promotion of Ethiopia’s interests and the enhancement of bilateral relations. Teferra Shawl joins Boeing from Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia, where he was chief external affairs and regulatory officer.

“With Boeing airplanes serving as the backbone of Africa’s commercial fleet for over 75 years, Boeing also is playing an active role in enabling the growth of Africa’s aerospace industry by investing in talent, promoting innovation and assisting in the development of an industrial and manufacturing base,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing METACA. “We are delighted to have Henok Teferra Shawl join our team. With his exceptional background in aviation and government relations, we are confident in his ability to champion our mission in the African market.”

The appointment of Teferra Shawl complements the efforts of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes team led by Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing in Africa. His team is dedicated to serving African customers and further expanding Boeing's presence in the region.