The number of British Airways flights from London to African gateways has been restored to pre-pandemic levels and the airline is now expanding its services to the continent.

It operates daily flights from Heathrow to Abuja, Accra, Nairobi, and Lagos and double-daily services to Johannesburg. It also offers an expanded double-daily service to Cape Town over the city’s summer peak season, reverting to daily in winter.

Additionally, there are three weekly services from Gatwick, London’s second-largest international airport, to Mauritius. There are also three seasonal weekly flights to Cape Town, over and above the Heathrow schedule.

Now British Airways has announced a new route from Gatwick to Accra, starting on October 29, bringing the total number of weekly flights between the UK and Ghana to 10. In addition, it has added Sharm El-Sheikh to its Africa network and doubled the number of flights to Cairo since 2019.

It has also forged new partnerships on the continent, including a codeshare with South Africa’s Airlink, which offers customers seamless connectivity to 18 destinations in southern Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

In North Africa, Royal Air Maroc has joined the Oneworld alliance, opening up routes across Morocco, including Casablanca and Agadir, as well as providing more flight flexibility between London Heathrow and Marrakesh. Customers can also earn and redeem Avios on Oneworld’s newest partner.

Another partnership providing African travelers with access to more schedules, price points, and a greater choice of direct and connecting flights is the expanded partnership between Qatar Airways and British Airways. The two airlines now offer customers a network that spans 185 destinations in more than 60 countries.

“Restoring our Africa route network has given us an opportunity to introduce new aircraft, routes, products, and partnerships, providing customers with more flexibility, choice, and an enhanced travel experience,” says Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for Africa, Middle East, and South Asia.

On board, the latest business class seat, the Club Suite, is available on Abuja, Accra, Cape Town, and Lagos. The suite offers direct aisle access and a door for greater privacy. It also comes with 40% more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror. As with all Club World cabins, customers receive a luxuriously plush pillow and warm quilt from The White Company, an amenity kit, and a premium dining experience with seasonal menus championing the best of British cuisine.

The complimentary meal and beverage service has always been integral to British Airways’ customer experience and the airline recently appointed its first full-time Master of Wine, Tim Jackson, bringing his knowledge and expertise to further elevate British Airways’ range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Customers will also soon start to see the new British Airways uniform as cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents switch over from their current Julien MacDonald uniforms. Designed by British, Ghanaian Savile Row fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng OBE, it is the first new uniform to be unveiled in 20 years.

From 29 October the airline will operate three weekly services between Accra and London Gatwick. The new flights will depart Accra on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as per an official press release.