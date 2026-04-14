Cairo is actively preparing for the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC), commencing from 19-21 May 2026, under the guidance of the Egyptian Cabinet coordinating with IATA and local aviation partners. The event is about to take place at the InterContinental Citystars Cairo by IHG, and is described by the as completely ready to welcome global aviation professionals, considering the infrastructure.

The 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference was held in Nairobi, Kenya from 13 to 15 May 2025 in partnership with Kenya Airways.

The IATA Ground Handling Conference is the premier ground handling conference that gets conducted annually. This global gathering brings together relevant experts and leaders from the industry such as airlines, airports, ground service providers and manufacturers with primary aim to discuss and implement the industry framework, procedures and standards.

The conference acts as a platform for the attendees to build a network with like minded people and offer branding opportunities. It is expected that 800 delegates from across the world will attend the conference including high level airline decision-makers. Along with providing exclusive access to industry background and the intelligence, it also updates industry people with latest developments concerning the aviation sector, internationally.

Specifically, the conference is joined by 30% airlines and 60% ground service providers, airports and 10% manufacturers and solution providers. The conference commonly witnesses 50% visitors from the top management and 50% from the middle management.

The CEO of EgyptAir, Captain Ahmed Adail in a video message said, ‘This conference represents an important opportunity to exchange knowledge, share best practices and strengthen collaboration among industry stakeholders contributing to the future development of ground handling services worldwide.'