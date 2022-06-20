CargoAi places a high value on the planet's natural ecosystem as well. Magali Beauregard, CargoAi COO, spoke on an expert panel at Air Cargo India 2022 on sustainability goals and responsibilities.

"People, planet and prosperity - Making air cargo sustainable for the future" was the title of the expert panel discussion hosted by Adani Group, held on the last day of the Air Cargo India trade fair on 02 June 2022, and featuring a broad spectrum of air cargo industry stakeholders. It aimed to illustrate how technology can support companies in becoming more sustainable, and underline that incorporating sustainable measures are imperative as opposed to optional.

Since its inception in 2019, CargoAi has included this goal into its strategic objectives. Digital solutions give transparency and, as a result, a starting point for development, whether it is in process efficiency and eliminating manual, paper-based workstreams, or in striving for carbon neutrality targets.

"In sustainability, as everywhere else, knowledge is power. We strive to provide our forwarders with the right tools and insights at the right point in their decision process to inform and steer towards better procurement decisions with respect to CO2 emissions," Magali Beauregard stated.

CargoAi pioneered the debut of an integrated CO2 emissions calculator in March 2021, which garnered tremendous good feedback. "What makes CargoAi cool are the elements of digitisation of manual processes combined with sustainability analysis that provides tools to freight forwarders to improve existing or offer new services," said Gartner of the Sustainability Calculator, which enables the identification of more environmentally friendly routes so that users can make informed decisions to reduce their shipment's carbon footprint. Data about sustainability is exchanged throughout the many CargoAi process components.

"CargoAi is uniquely positioned in the market today, to inform and eventually influence the airfreight buyer's decisions thanks to the CO2 data that we provide at every step of the procurement journey," Magali Beauregard outlined. 25% of the world's capacity is already offered on CargoAi, and this is forecast to double by the end of 2022. Therefore, all steps to uncover key areas for greener processes, have wide-reaching potential. "Sustainability is part of our core mission and we are striving to continuously develop our product to better match the customers' reduction targets. We are also fully engaged with the community to provide the industry with the necessary toolbox to reduce and compensate for their CO2 emissions."