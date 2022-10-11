The Boeing Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) 2022-2041 has predicted robust demand for dedicated freighters to support global supply chains and growing express networks.

"Carriers will need 2,800 additional freighters overall including 940 new widebody models in addition to converted narrow-body and widebody freighters over the forecast period," says the report.

Boeing CMO is expecting 1,855 passenger-to-freighter conversions over the period.

"Following a 10 percent decline in 2020, air cargo traffic bounced back strongly from the initial impact of the pandemic, posting an annual growth rate of 21 percent in 2021."

Boeing forecasts air cargo will increase at an average compound rate of 4.1 percent per year over two decades. "This is an increase over our 2021 forecast of 4 percent," says the update. Robust growth in East Asia, acceleration of global e-commerce and evolution of supply chains will be key drivers over the next 20 years, says Boeing.

"In addition, the pricing ratio between air cargo and maritime container ship cargo transport has decreased to historically low levels since early 2021, making the advantages that air cargo offers even more attractive."