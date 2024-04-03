Colossal Africa, majority owned and led by black women, and Aviapartner announced a partnership to form Colossal Aviapartner for ground handling services across the continent.

The partnership brings together the expertise of Colossal across Southern Africa with Aviapartner's aviation services experience across Europe to redefine aviation service excellence in Africa, says a release from Colossal.

"This joint venture promises unparalleled services to an expansive clientele including global airlines such as South African Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways and British Airways. This is evident in the considerable investment already made towards ground service equipment (GSE) that will see swift and efficient servicing of clients across the aviation sector."

Cingashe Motale, shareholder of Colossal Aviapartner says: "This partnership is a commitment to our shared vision of pioneering solutions and delivering world-class services. We are excited to embark on this journey with Aviapartner."

Richard Prince, CEO, Aviapartner adds: "This venture is a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class services and investing in growth markets. We are excited to embark on this journey with Colossal and look forward to a prosperous future."

Mbongeni Manqele, CEO, Colossal Aviapartner says: "Our partnership with Aviapartner signals our unwavering dedication to setting new industry benchmarks. Together, we will drive innovation and growth in our sector."