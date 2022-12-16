The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Air Senegal concluded the 54th annual general assembly in Dakar, Senegal. "The assembly, which brought together 456 delegates from 42 countries under the theme Acing the Roadmap to Sustainable African Aviation, called upon African airlines and air transport stakeholders to act on initiatives and strategies that will drive the sustainability of the air transport sector to realise its potential," says a release from AFRAA. The plan includes the air transport sustainability roadmap, the effective implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), the Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and the Free Movement Protocol, the release added.

Alioune Badara Fall, President, AFRAA and CEO, Air Senegal

In his welcome address, Alioune Badara Fall, President, AFRAA and CEO, Air Senegal said: "I pay tribute to the extraordinary work by stakeholders in putting in place projects and programmes to build together a more united future for a sustainable African aviation, for the full benefit of African economies and populations."

The ultimate goal, he added, will realise the improvement of connectivity between African countries, build truly efficient carriers both operationally and financially, attain structurally competitive tariffs in order to offer African populations the ability to travel, meet and exchange much more easily through new routes, increased frequencies. Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA highlighted the importance given to the development of the aviation sector by Senegal through investments in aeronautical development infrastructure and the national company Air Senegal. "In memory of the particularly difficult times during this ongoing phase to restore air transport activity, I would like once again to express AFRAA's solidarity with the entire chain of players in the aeronautical industry. As the aviation community, we must continue the ongoing joint efforts to support recovery and foster a sustainable and resilient air transport system in Africa.

Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA

"Compared to February 2020, African airlines have reopened almost all international routes. Some have extended their network to new destinations, particularly in West and North Africa. From January to November 2022, offered capacity reached 75.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019 while traffic reached 74.7 percent. The recovery of the level of activity in 2019 is still in progress."