Congo Airways hosted the AFRAA Executive Committee for its 186th meeting and the AFRAA CEO Dialogues in Kinshasa – the Democratic Republic of Congo on 23 and 24 May 2022 respectively. At the executive committee meeting, the members received reports and deliberated extensively on the initiatives undertaken by the Secretariat during the first quarter of the year, the accomplishments of the AFRAA 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, and priorities for the rest of the year.

The meeting was chaired by Captain Pascal Kasongo Mwema - Congo Airways CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of AFRAA. The Executive Committee is composed of 12 members elected on a sub-regional basis among chief executives and exercises executive authority of the Association. Its function is to ensure supervision of the affairs, funds, and property of the Association and formulation and determination of policies within the framework of Articles of Association, by-Laws, and resolutions adopted by the General Assembly.

New AFRAA Partners

The executive committee noted the enrolment of National Aviation Services (NAS) and approved the partnership application of Disony S.A (Kiu System Solutions). The AFRAA Partnership programme is a medium through which companies in the aviation industry collaborate with AFRAA to support the development of the air transport sector in Africa.

AFRAA CEO Dialogues

Abdérahmane Berthé - AFRAA Secretary-General and Congo Airways CEO Captain Pascal Kasongo Mwema accompanied by their respective team leaders had productive deliberations during the AFRAA CEO Dialogues session at Congo Airways head office in Kinshasa on 24 May 2022. The forum provided an opportunity to enhance the cooperation between Congo Airways and AFRAA and foster close interaction among functional heads towards effective implementation of added-value projects and actions to support Congo Airways.

Speaking at the AFRAA CEO Dialogues session, Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA Secretary General stated: "AFRAA is grateful to Congo Airways for hosting the AFRAA Executive Committee and the CEO Dialogues session. Following the fruitful and resourceful deliberations, AFRAA looks forward to forging a closer working relationship with Congo Airways and creating synergies that will support the development of the air transport sector in the country and sub-region."

The AFRAA CEO Dialogues initiative was launched in 2022 with the objective to create the space for dialogue necessary to enhance collaboration and develop transformative initiatives between AFRAA and its member airlines.