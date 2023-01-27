dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the start of operations at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ) with partners Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP, a joint venture between airport infrastructure and operations specialists Egis and private equity fund manager African Infrastructure Investment Managers(AIIM).

The investment by dnata, Emirates Leisure Retail, and SEGAP totals more than USD 10 million and has resulted in the establishment of 500 local employment.

The three companies will collaborate closely to provide world-class services to airlines and customers at ZNZ's newly built international terminal (T3). The collaboration is expected to make a substantial contribution to the government's goal of expanding its commerce and tourist industries.

dnata will provide its worldwide known, high-quality ground, passenger, and cargo management services to airline clients at ZNZ, assuring safe and punctual flight operations and an outstanding passenger experience. Furthermore, dnata offered meet-and-greet and lounge services under its airport hospitality brand, marhaba, to enable travelers improve their airport experience and have a smooth airport trip from check-in to boarding.

Emirates Leisure Retail has collaborated with MMI to serve as the master concessionaire for all food and beverage, duty free, and commercial outlets at T3. ZOMA, an unique and immersive travel experience meant to generate a sense of location and extend the holiday mood for travelers, was created in conjunction with Eight Inc. Each business in the ZOMA Zones is inspired by the fragrances, sensations, and flavors of the island. In addition to these establishments, ELR and MMI meticulously selected and curated the island's greatest merchants to highlight some of the best that Zanzibar has to offer.

SEGAP has engaged into a 10-year technical cooperation with the Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) to administer and operate the airports on Zanzibar and Pemba. The partnership will operate as a long-term partner to assist Zanzibar establish itself as a top tourism destination, improve airport performance in all areas (including passenger experience, operation, profitability, and so on), and upgrade airport infrastructure and services. The consortium will function as a single project team for ZAA, encompassing all elements of airport administration and operation.

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group and Chairman of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI, said: "We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our airport services and retail offering with our partners at Zanzibar’s new, advanced airport terminal.

"We are confident that our investment, alongside our commitment to safety, quality and service excellence, will provide a major positive impact on Zanzibar’s transport, tourism and trade industries. This in turn will deliver significant benefits for the local community and businesses.

"We will continue our efforts to consistently deliver world-class services, earn the trust and loyalty of airline customers and travellers, and be an employer of choice in Zanzibar."

Olivier Baric, Egis Aviation Director for Africa, said: "We are delighted to continue our key role in ZAA’s strategic development in cooperation with the airport’s stakeholders, after a successful year of cooperation, where we have contributed to operational improvements to support the growth of tourism in Zanzibar.

"Together and over the next 12 months, we will continue with our endeavours to support the modernisation of facilities, processes and staff needed for Zanzibar to achieve high quality, safety and security services in order for Zanzibar to be recognised as having an international airport that is an outstanding gateway to a destination that has everything to attract visitors, from world-class beaches to a UNESCO World Heritage site."