dnata has become the first combined air services provider to receive the environmental management certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a recognition of its commitment to sustainability across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) is a certification programme developed to independently assess the commitment of aviation stakeholders such as airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, and ramp handlers, to continuously improve their environmental and sustainability performance.

IATA’s comprehensive evaluation included 74 mandatory and all three optional modules, rigorously assessing dnata’s sustainability practices and efforts across its extensive operations in the UAE.

In addition to its corporate headquarters, ground handling and cargo businesses, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, marhaba, and inflight catering joint venture, Alpha Flight Services (Alpha), have also been certified through IEnvA’s hospitality module. DUBZ, dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company, also received the certification.

dnata Group CEO Steve Allen (right) receives IEnvA certification from IATA's Head of Cargo, Brendan Sullivan

Steve Allen, CEO, dnata Group says: “This accomplishment speaks volumes about our team's dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices across our operations. We will continue our investments in people, infrastructure and equipment to maximise environmental efficiency, while consistently delivering best-in-class services for our customers and travellers in the UAE and beyond.”



Marie Owens Thomsen,Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, IATA adds: "This is a remarkable achievement that reflects their unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. I commend the efforts of everyone involved and wish dnata continued success in their role in our industry's sustainability journey."

dnata recently announced that it was on track to reduce its carbon footprint and waste to landfill by 20% by 2024 as part of its two-year green operations strategy. The company has committed $100 million to implement green technology and initiatives across its businesses to achieve its objectives.