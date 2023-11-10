dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, is gearing up to play an important role at the highly anticipated Dubai Airshow 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC) between November 13-17.

As a key strategic partner of Dubai Airports, dnata is set to collaborate closely with authorities and organisers to ensure safe and efficient airside operations throughout the event, says an official release. "dnata will allocate 100 pieces of ground support equipment (GSE) and over 30 dedicated staff to support service delivery for a seamless execution."

dnata’s technical services team will provide 24/7 support for the GSE throughout the show. The company’s teams will work overnight on each day of the event to ensure GSEs are in perfect condition, refuelled, recharged, washed and cleaned to support all aircraft movements, the release added.

Steve Allen, CEO, dnata Group says: "Dubai Airshow continues to be one of the world’s most prestigious aviation events. We take pride in playing a crucial role in ensuring that airside operations run efficiently throughout each day. Our commitment to safety, sustainability and service excellence will be on full display during the event, including exciting demonstrations of our electric pushback tractors. We look forward to connecting with our partners and the broader aviation community at the event."

Electric GSE on display

Airshow guests will have the opportunity to see the future of sustainable GSE operations at DWC, the release added. "In the busy world of aviation, ensuring the smooth operation of the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the huge Airbus A380, requires cutting-edge ground support equipment. Part of dnata’s A380 turnaround operations in Dubai is the Kalmar TBL800e electric aircraft tractor. This powerful towbarless machine plays a crucial role in the A380’s journey, manoeuvring it away from its stand to kickstart passengers’ trips to their destinations. Possessing a power output of 1000kW, the equivalent of over 1340 horsepower, the tractor is driven by green efficiency."

Visitors will also get to see dnata’s latest piece of GSE as it supports the airshow’s ground movements: the TLD TPX100e electric narrowbody aircraft tractor with its towbarless technology. "With the ability to push back aircraft up to 100 tonnes, as large as an Airbus A321 NEO or Boeing 737-10, this vehicle demonstrates the latest in dnata’s innovative and sustainable ground support equipment."

In the first half of financial year 2023-24, dnata handled 1.3 million tonnes of cargo, down five percent from 1.4 million tonnes in the same period last year. Revenue increased 27 percent to $2.5 billion as operations ramp up with profit tripling to $193 million compared to the same period last year.