Dorothea von Boxberg is set to become the new CEO of Brussels Airlines, one of the four Lufthansa Group network airlines.

"Subject to the pending resolution by the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, Dorothea von Boxberg, who is currently Chairperson of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG, will take over in Belgium as of April 15, 2023. In her new role, she will also assume the function of Representative of the Executive Board to the European Commission," says an official release from Lufthansa Cargo.

"I am very pleased that Dorothea von Boxberg, an experienced and skilled airline manager from within Lufthansa Group, is assuming the leadership position at Brussels Airlines," says Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board, Lufthansa Group and Chair of the Board of Directors, SN Airholding. "With her extensive knowledge and broad understanding of cargo and passenger airlines, she will continue to drive the successful transformation of Brussels Airlines, Belgium's national airline, in the coming years."

The long-term successor for Dorothea von Boxberg at Lufthansa Cargo is to be announced as soon as possible, the release added.

Dorothea von Boxberg began her professional career in 1999 at the Boston Consulting Group. In 2007, Dorothea von Boxberg moved to the Lufthansa Group where she has held various management positions. In 2015, Dorothea von Boxberg moved to Lufthansa Cargo and headed the global sales management department. In 2018, she was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo. Initially, she was responsible for global sales, network planning, product management and product development, and since 2021 she has led Lufthansa Cargo AG as Chairperson of the Executive Board.

Dorothea von Boxberg became the CEO of Lufthansa Cargo in March 2021 when the then CEO Peter Gerber was appointed CEO of Brussels Airlines. Gerber stepped down from his role at Brussels Airlines with immediate effect in January this year in less than two years of taking up the role in Belgium.

When Dorothea von Boxberg became the CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, Ashwin Bhat was brought in from Swiss WorldCargo to take up her role as the Chief Commercial Officer. Will Bhat follow Dorothea von Boxberg’s path?