The Emirates Group reported a net profit of AED 4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) for the first half of financial year 2022-2023, a record half-year performance, and a turnaround of almost AED 10 billion from its AED 5.7 billion ($1.6 billion) loss for the same period last year. "The Group also reported an EBITDA of AED 15.3 billion ($4.2 billion), a marked improvement from AED 5.6 billion ($1.5 billion) during the same period last year," says an official release. Group revenue more than doubled to AED 56.3 billion ($15.3 billion) for the first six months from AED 24.7 billion ($6.7 billion) during the same period last year, driven by strong demand for air transport across the world with easing and removal of pandemic-related travel restrictions. "The Group closed the first half year of 2022-23 with a strong cash position of AED 32.6 billion ($8.9 billion) on September 30, 2022 compared to AED 25.8 billion ($7 billion) as on March 31, 2022. The Group has been able to tap on its own strong cash reserves to support business needs, including debt payments and pandemic-related commitments."

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group says: "The Group's record performance for the first six months of 2022-23 is the result of forward planning, agile business response, and the efforts of our talented and committed workforce.