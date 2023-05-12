The Emirates Group posted a record profit of AED 10.9 billion ($3 billion) for 2022-23 compared with an AED 3.8 billion ($1 billion) loss for last year. The Group’s revenue was AED 119.8 billion ($32.6 billion), an increase of 81 percent year-on-year, says an official release. “The Group’s cash balance was AED 42.5 billion ($11.6 billion), the highest ever reported, up 65 percent from last year due to strong demand across core business divisions and markets.”

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group

"I’m proud of the Emirates Group’s performance for 2022-23, and our contribution to the restoration of air transport and tourism across the markets we serve including Dubai’s astounding 97 percent year-on-year growth in international visitors for 2022," says Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group. "The Group is the biggest player in the UAE’s aviation sector, which supports over 770,000 jobs and generates an estimated contribution to GDP of over AED 172.5 billion ($47 billion). With our growth plans, and in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we expect to significantly increase our contribution to the UAE’s GDP over the next decade through direct and indirect employment, supply chain spending, tourism spend, and trade and commerce benefits from the movement of cargo.”