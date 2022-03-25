Mesfin Tasew Bekele has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group by the Board of Management, beginning March 23, 2022.

Mesfin is the successor of Tewolde GebreMariam, the previous CEO of the Airline Group, whose early retirement request owing to health difficulties was granted by the board.

Mesfin has 38 years of airline management and operations expertise in aircraft maintenance and engineering, procurement, information technology, flight operations, capability development, capacity building, corporate strategy creation, airline operation management, and corporate leadership. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Open University in the United Kingdom, an MSc in Electrical Engineering focusing in Communications Engineering from Addis Ababa University, and a BSc in Electical Engineering from Addis Ababa University.

The Board Chairman of the airline, Girma Wake said, "I would like to congratulate Mesfin on his new appointment and I am fully confident about his capabilities. We believe that Mesfin will lead the airline to an even greater success, keeping it on the right track that will see it grow through many generations to come. I urge the 17,000 Ethiopian employees and the board members to stand with the new Group CEO to keep the airline flying high. We are also thankful for the remarkable contributions of the former Group CEO."

Mesfin Tassew on his part said, "I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group which I have been serving for nearly four decades in various positions. My new role gives me the opportunity to carry on with the fast and profitable growth of our beloved airline and take it to the next level. I call on all my colleagues at Ethiopian to join hands and forge ahead for further success."

Mesfin has been a vital actor responsible for the formulation and execution of initiatives that have led the airline to shine in the African skies and beyond in the many positions he has worked in throughout his 38 years of service. He took on tasks that included, but were not limited to, overall fleet maintenance, capability and capacity development, heading the Maintenance and Engineering Division's automation initiative, and overseeing aircraft purchase programmes.

Mesfin has been the CEO of ASKY Airlines from 2021, and he has guided the airline with a lucrative expansion plan up until the time of his new position. From 2010 until 2021, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, where he effectively directed the airline's operations in an efficient and cost-effective manner by improving procedures and growing internal resources to meet the airline's expansion goal.

In addition, he served as Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering from 2006 to 2010, Chief Information Officer from 1998 to 2006, Manager of Planning and Automation, Maintenance and Engineering Division from 1995 to 1997, and Avionics Engineer and Supervisor Avionics Engineering Group from 1984 to 1994.

He attended various local and international courses on aviation and general leadership. Among other things, he obtained training in leadership and airline operations management, aviation rules, and aircraft maintenance.

Mesfin received a gold medal as an Outstanding Graduate of the Year from the Addis Ababa University Faculty of Technology in 1984.