Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a technical advisory and consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) to embark on the design and supervision of a Mega Airport City at Abusera in Bishoftu city.



This state-of-the-art airport city, located just 40km from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, is poised to revolutionize air travel in Ethiopia. Upon completion, the new airport is projected to have the capacity to serve 110 million passengers each year, which is four times the current capacity of Bole International Airport.

The Mega Airport City will feature a 1.1 million sqm terminal including passenger facilities, 126,190 sqm of airline support facilities, and over 100,000 sqm of cargo and airport support facilities. It will also include an associated airfield and other essential airport infrastructure.

Ethiopian Airlines' Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, announced the Mega Airport City project, highlighting its role in establishing Ethiopia as a global aviation hub. “The project will not only enhance connectivity but also drive economic growth and prioritize environmentally responsible practices in our country and beyond, reflecting the airline's commitment to innovation and sustainability. With its exceptional capacity and world-class facilities, this new airport promises to elevate African aviation and strengthen partnerships, marking a significant advancement for the region's air travel infrastructure”.

Dar’s Director of Operations in Ethiopia Tariq Al-Qanni stated, “We are privileged to be collaborating with Ethiopian Airlines on this visionary new airport, which will provide vital global air connectivity, accelerate economic growth in Ethiopia, and elevate Ethiopian Airlines into Africa’s most strategic and most competitive aviation group.”

In its first phase, scheduled to be completed in 2029, the contract is set to position Ethiopia as the leading global gateway to Africa with a capacity of handling 60 million passengers, almost three times the number of passengers registered in Africa’s busiest airport in 2022, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport; ultimately, the new airport’s capacity will serve 110 million passengers a year, quadrupling the capacity of Bole International Airport.

The new airport is positioned at a lower elevation compared to the current primary hub, Addis Ababa, situated at one of the world's most elevated locations, presenting unique operational challenges for aircraft. The architectural team will incorporate elements of Ethiopian heritage to establish a new emblematic structure for the nation – a people-centric, intuitive airport characterized by sustainability, resilience, and future-readiness. Ethiopian Airlines remains steadfast in its commitment to elevating customer experience to unprecedented heights, ensuring every journey is marked by excellence and innovation.