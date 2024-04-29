Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest-growing African airlines, has partnered with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance for component support for its Boeing 777 fleet. This program will cover the entire 777 fleet of Ethiopian Airlines, which has up to 25 aircraft.

AFI KLM E&M will support Ethiopian Airlines' 777 fleet, covering key components, rotable spares, and component repairs for models such as the 777-200LR, 777-300ER, and 777F. This will enhance the airline's operational effectiveness and passenger safety while reducing maintenance expenses.

Earlier last month, Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing signed a deal for eight 777-9 passenger aeroplanes, with an option for up to 12 additional jets. Ethiopian Airlines is the first African customer for the 777X series, demonstrating its commitment to fleet modernisation and operational excellence.

While discussing the agreement with AFI KLM E&M, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, "This collaboration ensures adherence to the utmost safety and reliability standards for our clientele. We are dedicated to enhancing global aviation safety, efficiency, and a sustainable global aviation ecosystem through strategic partnership."

In addition, Air France—KLM Engineering & Maintenance's Executive Vice President, Anne Brachet, said, "It is with great honour that we have been selected by Ethiopian Airlines, a major African operator. We embark on a journey of reliability and comprehensive component support services for their entire 777 fleet, fostering operational excellence in the skies."

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a fleet of 20 Boeing 777 aircraft. It is worth noting that Ethiopian Airlines was the first African carrier to order and deploy the Boeing 777-200LR, with its first 777 model acquisition dating back to 2010.

"With the introduction of a comprehensive component support program for the 777 fleets, we are not only ensuring seamless operations but also reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the aviation sector," added Géry Mortreux, Executive Vice President at Air France Industries.