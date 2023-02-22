Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a framework for the provision of Ethiopian Airlines products and services to IGAD.

"Ethiopian Airlines will also provide hospitality services to IGAD at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel and assign a dedicated team to handle travel and hospitality needs of IGAD," says a release from Ethiopian.

Lemma Yadecha, Chief Commercial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines Group says: “We are pleased to have signed this agreement with IGAD and play our part in the region’s socio-economic development. Ethiopian Airlines operates more than 20 flights daily to IGAD member states, playing a significant role in the socio-economic ties in the region and facilitating a way to achieve the economic cooperation and regional integration that IGAD strives to achieve. Furthermore, being the largest passenger and cargo destination operating carrier in Africa, our vast network offers convenient access to more than 130 destinations worldwide and we are more than happy to offer that.”

Ethiopian Airlines had signed a strategic partnership agreement in March 2022 with International Djibouti Industrial Park Operation (IDIPO) and Air Djibouti to jointly commence sea-air multimodal transportation for transportation of goods to Africa, taking its cargo transportation sector to a multimodal level, the release added.

Ethiopian’s fleet includes Boeing 737s, 767-300, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabins with an average fleet age of seven years.