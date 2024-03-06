Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announced an agreement for the East African airline to purchase eight 777-9 passenger airplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional jets.

Ethiopian Airlines' selection of 777-9 jets positions the carrier as the first 777X customer in Africa and builds on its 2023 order for 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes to modernise and grow its fleet, says a release from Boeing.

"We are pleased to continue setting the trend in African aviation by adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance our services and customer satisfaction," says Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines. "Improving our operational performance and commitment to environmental sustainability, the 777-9 offers more flexibility, reduced fuel consumption and carbon emission. We are grateful to Boeing for their long-standing partnership and support, and we eagerly anticipate flying the 777-9 across the African skies and beyond."

Based on the 777 and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 features carbon-fibre composite wings and engines that will enable the airplane to achieve 10 percent better fuel efficiency and operating costs than the competition, the release added. "The 777-9 will support Ethiopian Airlines' plans to grow and renew its fleet in size, range and passenger and cargo capacity to reach high-demand markets in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America."

Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing adds: "Ethiopian Airlines marks yet another first in our longstanding partnership by selecting the 777-9 to be the flagship of its growing fleet. Building on a relationship that goes back 75 years, we deeply value the unwavering trust and confidence Ethiopian Airlines puts in our airplanes."

With a range of 13,510 km (7,295 nautical miles), the 777-9 enables flights from Addis Ababa to as far as Seattle. Boeing airplanes make up more than half of Ethiopian Airlines' current fleet, including 29 787 Dreamliners, 20 777s, three 767s, 27 Next-Generation 737s and 15 737 MAX jets.

Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing continue to explore opportunities to further develop the country's aerospace industry, including support for Ethiopian Airlines' MRO capabilities, industrial development, training capabilities at the Ethiopian Aviation University as well as equipping the Ethiopian Museum of Science with aerospace exhibits, the release added.