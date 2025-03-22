Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA), in his opening remarks at the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) event in Nairobi, Kenya commended Kenya Airways on leading innovative aviation initiatives.

"Innovations driven by new groundbreaking technologies are swiftly disrupting various global economic sectors. Advanced Air Mobility embeds numerous future innovations," Berthé said.

The event, the first ever in Africa, was organised by Kenya Airways subsidiary Fahari Aviation under the theme - Advanced Air Mobility Ecosystem Development in Africa - on March 18-19, 2025.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) transports passengers and cargo at lower altitudes within urban areas. The AAM broadens the UAM concept by including extra-urban applications such as point-to-point passenger shuttles and cargo transport between urban areas, which offer cost-effective, efficient, and swift delivery benefits, according to a release from AFRAA.

Berthé noted that AAM is still in the research and development stage, yet is leading the way in creating innovative opportunities in the aviation industry. "Three categories of enablers will drive the implementation of AAM use cases in the coming years: social acceptance, operational feasibility, and financial viability.

"Confidence serves as the cornerstone of social acceptance. Both perceived safety and tangible social benefits are essential. Operational feasibility is also essential for implementing AAM. The technology is advancing enough to ensure safe and reliable operations. Regulations must evolve to ensure reliable certification of new systems and promote standardisation within the ecosystem."

Application opportunities

The adoption of AAM will enhance existing transportation methods and provide advantages to various industries, including:

*Medical, emergency and healthcare operations and services;

*Wildlife conservation;

*Logistics for remote areas (last-mile deliveries);

*(Sub) urban passenger transport;

*Regional transport services; and

*Business aviation.

Berthé called upon stakeholders to put in place implementation roadmaps designed to enhance and accelerate the adoption and mass commercialisation of AAM in Africa.