The average market share of African Airlines per cargo origin was 30.6 percent year-to-date for August 2023, according to Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA). Berthe was addressing the 53rd annual general assembly of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA).

"East Africa comes first with 37 percent followed by North Africa with 30 percent. The highest cargo traffic growth is in North Africa with 20 percent year-to-date."

For the southern African region, Cape Town and Harare were the top two airports in terms of cargo traffic growth, Berthé added.

With regards to revenue losses attributed to Covid-19 impact, Berthé reported that the 2022 full-year cumulative airline revenue gap was $3.5 billion for all African airlines compared to 2019. "Though the full-year estimated revenue gap is yet to be computed, 2023 will be better," he added.

The issue of blocked funds in many countries is challenging for African airlines, Berthe said. "The total blocked funds reported in September 2023 by 11 AFRAA member airlines is approximately $391.8 million. We call upon governments to consider aviation as a priority sector and reduce blocked funds."

As the global aviation industry focuses on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Africa has an opportunity to act as a leader in feedstock production, Berthe said. "However, there are concerns about the SAF production in volume, accessibility at airports and cost, which is currently high. AFRAA is engaged to work with stakeholders on actions towards the 2050 Net Zero emissions goal."

He announced that AFRAA and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) will launch the 1st Africa Safety and Operations Summit on May 15, 2024, back-to-back with the Aviation Stakeholders Convention (ASC) in Addis Ababa hosted by Ethiopian Airlines. “At AFRAA, we stand willing and ready to collaborate to transform African Aviation into a vibrant logistic service sustaining the economic development in Africa.”

The event was hosted by TAAG Angolan Airlines under the theme Possibilities from Realities.