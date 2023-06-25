The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is launching the Collaborative Aviation Safety Improvement Program (CASIP) to reduce the accident and serious incident rate across Africa as part of the Focus Africa initiative. Launch partners in the programme are: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing and Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), says a release from IATA. "Together, the CASIP partners will prioritise the most pressing safety concerns on the continent and rally the resources needed to address them. The benefits of improving aviation safety in Africa will be spread across the economies and societies of the continent."

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA says: “Improving aviation safety will play an important role in Africa’s overall development. Safe, efficient and reliable air connectivity is a major driving contribution to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. In that sense, CASIP will make it clear to governments across the continent that aviation must be prioritised as an integral part of national development strategies. With such broad benefits at stake, we hope that other parties will be encouraged to join the CASIP effort."

