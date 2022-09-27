The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will be trialling a CO2 emissions calculation tool specifically developed for cargo flights together with Etihad Airways.

To effectively manage and report on sustainability progress, the entire value chain – shippers, forwarders, investors and regulators – along with consumers are asking for reliable and trustworthy data calculations. This trial will provide valuable proof of concept for the cargo component of the IATA CO2 Connect carbon calculator.

IATA has been successfully providing IATA CO2 Connect for passenger flights since June this year, with actual fuel burn data of 57 aircraft types representing ~98% of the active global passenger fleet. By using airline-specific data on fuel burn and load factors, it is the most accurate in the market.

Calculating the carbon impact of cargo shipments has more challenging parameters, not least of which is the unpredictability of routing at the time of booking an air cargo shipment that can often include non-air segments. In addition, cargo can be carried on both dedicated freighter aircraft and in the bellies of passenger aircraft. To achieve equal levels of accuracy to the passenger calculator, it is essential to collect actual data on fuel burn, load factors and other key variables in trials.

IATA will be working with Etihad Cargo to track the necessary data for cargo shipments during a three-month trial. Etihad will be sharing data from flights and advising on various use cases to achieve the highest levels of accuracy, consistency and transparency.

By mid-2023 IATA aims to launch CO2 Connect for Cargo providing the industry with precise and consistent methodologies for both passenger and cargo operations.

"With a strong commitment to innovation, Etihad Cargo actively seeks out and facilitates the development, trials and launch of promising solutions for its customers and partners. The airline's development with IATA demonstrates the ability and willingness to co-create solutions to support Etihad Cargo's journey to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and demonstrates the carrier's agility in adopting state-of-the-art technology and digital solutions. IATA's CO2 Connect carbon calculator will be an effective tool in making the transportation of cargo more sustainable and will benefit not only Etihad Cargo's customers but also the wider air cargo sector in the future" said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group.

"Aviation will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. And our customers—travellers and shippers—need accurate information on the emissions related to their activities to manage their own commitments and reporting obligations. For all these purposes, accurate data is critical. IATA CO2 Connect already provides this for passenger operations. This trial with Etihad will help us in bringing an industry-leading carbon calculator for cargo in the coming months," said Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President for Commercial Products & Services.

About CO2 Connect for Passengers

IATA CO2 Connect is the most accurate tool available for the calculation of aviation emissions in passenger operations. It makes use of airline-specific and actual fuel burn information and load factors. This sets it apart from theoretical data models.

IATA CO2 Connect is available to companies within and outside the travel value chain, such as travel management companies (TMCs), travel agencies, airlines or multinational corporations. They can access the relevant CO2 emissions data and integrate it in a customized manner into their existing flight booking tools. Travel managers or travellers can easily see the CO2 emissions per routing. The tool also permits the consolidation of data for reporting purposes.

IATA CO2 Connect utilises the newly developed CO2 Calculation Methodology, adopted by IATA's Passenger Service Conference in March this year. This was conceived by leading partners from 20 airlines and major aircraft manufacturers, in consultation with international standard-setting bodies and logistics services providers.