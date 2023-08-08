IndiGo commenced new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi with its Airbus A321 aircraft, on August 5, 2023, and for its first destination in Africa, IndiGo has picked Swissport Kenya for airport ground services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Swissport will handle also belly cargo for IndiGo’s Nairobi operation, which is mostly general cargo and pharmaceuticals.

“The agreement with India’s largest airline covers complete ramp handling and passenger services including ticketing, check-in, passenger mobility, and aviation security,” reads the Swissport release.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi, Kenya, is IndiGo’s first African destination and a gateway to the continent. With its fleet of Airbus A321 aircraft, IndiGo operates daily direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi.

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), Swissport Kenya will provide complete airport ground services for IndiGo. Services include ramp handling including the movement of aircraft and baggage services, and a wide range of passenger services, from check-in, to baggage services and passenger mobility, along with additional services such as aircraft cleaning, aviation security and the operation of an executive lounge.

“We are delighted to be supporting IndiGo at their first destination in Africa and we look forward to supporting the growth and success of IndiGo in Kenya and beyond,” says Racheal Ndegwa, managing director Swissport Kenya. “When long-time customers like IndiGo entrust us to be their partner as they venture into new markets, it reaffirms us in our commitment to global service consistency, reliability, customer centricity and the industry’s best value for money, whatever our customers' priorities. Our reward is a far above-average customer loyalty.”

In a separate IndiGO release, Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to commence our maiden flight between Mumbai and Nairobi, symbolising our arrival in the African subcontinent. First time for IndiGo touching the African soil and we could not have chosen a better location to do so. Kenya, known for its ethereal wildlife beauty and historical landmarks, is intent on enhancing its economic growth through tourism, cultural exchange, and collaboration in various fields. This aligns with our overall vision of providing accessibility and connecting people with places. This new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s international growth strategy.”