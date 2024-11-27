Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has achieved Level 3 certification in airport carbon accreditation (ACA) programme of the Airport Council International (ACI) for four of its airports: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport (MIA), Eldoret International Airport (EIA) and Kisumu International Airport (KIA).

"This significant milestone places these airports among an elite group in East and Central Africa," says an official release from KAA.

The ACA Level 3 certification, which focuses on optimisation and airport stakeholder engagement, reflects KAA's commitment to environmental stewardship and its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 with a long-term aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the release added.

"Since acquiring ACA Level 1 (Mapping) in 2021 and ACA Level 2 (Reduction) in 2023, KAA has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at fulfilling the requirements for Level 3 certification. At JKIA, a range of effective green initiatives has been introduced to underscore its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. These initiatives include the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and robust waste reduction programs.

"Similarly, MIA has embraced carbon reduction measures such as utilizing solar energy and LED lighting while ensuring regular maintenance of its equipment. KIA has demonstrated its dedication through the installation of solar streetlights and the construction of a green terminal building. EIA has enhanced its sustainability efforts by replacing mercury vapour street lighting with LED fittings and installing solar bollard lights in the concourse area."

Henry Ogoye, Managing Director and CEO, KAA says: “We are thrilled to achieve this important milestone, which underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability within the aviation sector. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff and stakeholders who have collaborated to implement sustainable practices across our airports.”